holiday shopping

This Mochi Shop in Little Tokyo Is 117 Years Old!

Fugetsu-Do Confectionary is the oldest shop in Little Tokyo, 117 years old, and works around the clock during the holiday season to fill the orders. They are the biggest producers of Japanese mochi through the holiday season in Los Angeles. The mochi is prepared overnight so that customers get it fresh in the morning. Their mochi is widely loved because of it's traditional taste, made of sweet bean paste. This family business has been passed down through four generations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little tokyoholiday shoppingjapandessertslocalishcandy
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
List of stores open on Christmas Eve
Last-minute shoppers flock to stores ahead of Christmas
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Authorities search for Atwater woman last seen in Southern California
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Show More
More people leaving CA than moving in, report finds
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Activists hope to build 'all-inclusive' city for nation's homeless in CA
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
More TOP STORIES News