Family-owned Soap Cauldron in Sonoma County sells handcrafted artisan soaps and skincare

By Janel Andronico
SONOMA, Calif. -- Soap making was a dream come true for this family. Soap Cauldron is based in Sonoma County and is the home of two brands - Three Sisters Apothecary, a line of handcrafted artisan soaps and skincare, and Soapy Tails, an all-natural line for Canine bath and coat care.

Sisters Pandora and Emma, along with Emma's daughter Sabrina, are the creative energy behind the company. Together they've created bath and skincare items in their local soap studio in Petaluma. They use natural ingredients to create gentle products to cleanse and pamper the skin.

Since 1999, their handcrafted bar soaps are made in the time-honored tradition of the first soap guilds of 7th century Europe. Each bar is handmade in small batches with pure essential oils, natural botanicals, and gourmet butters. Help support local makers, visit soapcauldron.com.
