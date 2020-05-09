localish

Chicago teen using art to cope with COVID-19 anxiety

CHICAGO -- A teen from the South Side of Chicago is using art as a way to cope with COVID-19 anxiety and is hoping it helps others.

Ash Vasquez, a junior at Benito Juarez Academy in Pilsen, has been sketching and creating art that depicts how the pandemic has affected her.

"I wanted to create art that's a little more positive in order to distract people from the overwhelming situation we're under," Vasquez said. "I just wanted to make art that people could relate to about being stuck inside your house and stuff."

Vasquez is a part of the Yollocalli program run by the National Mexican Art Museum. It provides free artistic opportunities, as well as internships, for volunteers and youth.
