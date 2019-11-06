Chicago's Last Elevator Operator

One of Chicago's last manual elevator operators understands the novelty of his 'office' in the famous Fine Arts Building.

"It has its ups and downs," Brian joked about the job.

He said he wound up becoming one of the city's last manual elevator operators "the Chicago way."

"I knew somebody who knew somebody, and I got an interview," Brian said. "I was hired a week later."

Brian said the elevators are well-maintained, reliable and rarely break down.

"Why automate everything?" he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates arrested, sheriff says
Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
UPDATE: Officers arrest Hanford woman charged with murder of her unborn baby
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in Dinuba fire
Sears closing its Fresno, Visalia locations
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
Show More
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno
Tulare council members move marijuana ordinance to public hearing
Man struck, killed by vehicle in east central Fresno
Attempted murder trial coming in crash caught on camera in Fresno parking lot
Clovis mayor joins 20 endorsing idea to buy out PG&E, turn utility into co-op
More TOP STORIES News