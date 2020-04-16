Couples Tying the Knot Despite COVID-19 Challenges

New York, NY. -- The COVID-19 crisis has had a major impact on romantic relationships around the world. Many couples getting married this year have put plans on hold. But Localish producer Jessica Lugo has found a way to keep the planning gears in motion even during the quarantine.

This Houston couple won't let Covid-19 stop them from saying "I do"! Their entire town came out to wish them well after their physical distance nuptials.


If you've ever planned a wedding you know it's all about the flowers. But what happens to all those flowers after the big day? Floral designer Lewis Miller has been using them to bring joy to New Yorkers at the epicenter of the pandemic.

The closure of bars and restaurants has brought traditional dating to a screeching halt, but these two New Yorkers have embraced technology to help others find love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdatingwedding dressonline datingweddingswedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News