Delaware girl creates Dolls for Daughters Toy Drive to put smiles on young girls' faces

WILMINGTON -- Eight-year-old London Jones is bursting with joy. She had a goal to make Christmas extra special for lots of little girls, so she started Dolls for Daughters Toy Drive.

London's inspiration came from her mother, Tiffany Jones, who is active with the nonprofit What About Our Daughters.


The organization helps mothers in need and has been raising awareness for London's Christmas giveback effort.

London's doll drive will help children in need through various women's support centers and shelters, including SisterHood Inc., The House of Ruth, Unity in the Community and The Covenant House.


She's carrying on a longtime family tradition to give back during the holidays. London hopes every doll brings each special girl a lot of joy.
