Ding dong... treat! Chicago area neighbors bring back prank with a positive twist

ELGIN, Ill. -- The community of Elgin and South Elgin in Illinois are dropping off gifts for mothers and children, taking their twist on ding dong ditch.

This act of kindness started just two weeks ago on the Facebook group called Sisterhood of the Traveling Spirits-Elgin/South Elgin IL. Initially, mothers in the community would drop off a care packages for other mothers, which included snacks and some spirits.

Quickly, children were in the mix and were given bags filled with goods, such as snacks and toys.

It's the community's way of staying connected and spreading positivity.

The children who drop the gifts off are known as fairies. Kerry Jalowiecki and her children participate in the ding dong ditch activity.

She says this act of kindness happens every day at any hour. Neighbors just post on the group if they want to participate, and add their address.

"It's just an amazing thing to see the community come together," said Jalowiecki.
