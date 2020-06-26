We can't get enough of these Drag Queen transformations for BLM

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK -- This year marks the 50th year of the NYC Pride March. Usually, rainbow flags would line the streets and New Yorkers would turn out in their most colorful attire to celebrate love and equality for all.

Unfortunately, there won't be a march this year but there will still be a celebration!

Pride is about loving yourself and expressing who you are. Whether it be through words, a sign, fashion, or Glam Lab's favorite... makeup. When it comes to makeup - Drag Queens are as talented as they come.

When it comes to makeup... Drag Queens are as talented as they come.

So what goes into getting into character before they take the stage?

We got a look behind the curtain with the Queens of 'Black Girl Magic' - a show that doesn't just entertain - but raises money and awareness for Black Lives Matter.

Glam Lab gets a look behind the curtain at their insanely talented makeup skills before the show!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattannew yorkpridenyc pride marchnyc pride paradelgbtqlgbtq prideblack lives matterpride monthwabclocalishbeautyentertainmentglam labbeauty productsfashionbeauty & lifestylelgbtoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD under fire after many left helpless and frustrated
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County today
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
Central California coronavirus cases
Less than 10% of Fresno State's population will return to campus next fall
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
Show More
Fresno City Council might step up measures to ensure people wear masks
Man rescued after car crashes into canal, CHP says
Man with special needs drowns in Madera County lake
3 suspects in Los Banos homicide arrested at US-Mexico border, authorities say
300 small businesses about to get cash infusion from city of Fresno
More TOP STORIES News