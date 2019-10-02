localish

High school folklorico class helping students in more ways than one

By
FRESNO, Calif. -- A high school dance class in southeast Fresno is teaching students much more than the traditional dances of Mexico.

"When you're on stage and you're dancing, it's just a whole new world, like you're free," said Emily Castaneda, a junior at Sunnyside High School. She's part of a program that includes close to 200 other students at the school, and it's all run by teacher Denise Valdez.

"Folklorico is learning the dances from Mexico," Valdez explained. She learned the style of dance when she was a young girl and has been passionate ever since. "There's many regions in Mexico. Some of the states have more than one style of dance. And so you learn the intricate footwork that goes with the specific music for that particular region or state," she said.

The class naturally attracts students who identify with the dances and culture of Folklorico, but Valdez and students in the class said it's for anyone who wants to try it.

"Like the fact that people are doing this and they're not Latino, just like makes like me even happier," Casteneda said. "Because you don't have to be a certain race to join in."

"I would say that a lot of the time, the majority of the time, the kids that are not Hispanic that have come into the class are one of my strongest dancers," Valdez said. "I think they're trying to prove a point to themselves and to others: just because I'm not Hispanic doesn't mean I can't do it."

The class is also helping participating students with their confidence.

"When I first started I was shy," said junior Marcus Cerda. "But as I started performing... all the performances, like it has increased my confidence by a lot actually. It helps you with like stress and stuff, like it takes things off your mind, especially when you're in school. And you're taking all these AP classes, you know, dancing really like takes off the frustration of all these classes," he said.

The class performs throughout the year, including a performance at a Sunnyside football game last month. Their next performances are slated for October 25, December 5 and December 6. All begin at 7 p.m at Sunnyside, with pre-sold tickets going for $5.

Roosevelt, McLane and Fresno High also offer similar classes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnomexicolatin heritage monthfolkloricolatino heritage monthdancemexicanlocalish
LOCALISH
Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia
Cook County Jail Gardening Program
South Side Artist Brings Street Chess to Downtown Chicago
Restaurant Celebrates Central America Street Food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trial begins for woman accused of killing Exeter police officer
$4 million grant aims to educate local students about vaping dangers
Final inspections underway as Big Fresno Fair prepares for 136th year
Two found guilty of helping man accused of killing Newman police officer try to escape to Mexico
Iceberg larger than Los Angeles breaks off Antarctic shelf
FFA and 4-H students keep up on school at the Big Fresno Fair
Teen given birth control implant at school without parent's permission
Show More
Through muddled memory, woman remembers her pimp confessing to murder
Community garden to bring row crops, walking paths to southwest Fresno
Father arrested for child endangerment after police find marijuana grow
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire
More TOP STORIES News