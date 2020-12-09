localish

How one couple is fighting to save a historic N.J. lighthouse

By Matteo Iadonisi
HEISLERVILLE, N.J. -- The East Point Lighthouse spent decades guiding sailors through storms. Now, it is weathering a storm of its own. "

The lighthouse is one good storm away from a major disaster," said Nancy Patterson, President of the Maurice River Historical Society.


She devotes her life to protecting New Jersey's second oldest lighthouse, which is still active to this day.

Patterson and her husband, Carl Tidy, spent time painting the staircase of the 171-year-old lighthouse this morning. But that was the least of their problems.


On a gorgeous day with low tide, the Cape Cod-style house sits comfortably at the mouth of the Maurice River. However, as the tide rises, the river eats it alive.

"The water comes in every day and it just takes part of the point with it each time," said Patterson. This couple worked tirelessly to save the East Point Lighthouse from being swallowed by the river.

