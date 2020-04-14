In The Community

School district partners with local farms to provide fresh produce to students

To ensure that students in Inglewood, California, don't go hungry, the local school district partnered with Food Forward and the Social Justice Learning Institute to supply bags of fresh fruits and vegetables for families to pick up. Bags contained an assortment of fruits and vegetables donated by local farmers."

In a time of crisis, this is when we show that we are at our best," Hudnall Elementary School principal, Dawnyell Goolsby said.

Dr. Erika Torres, County Administrator of the Inglewood Unified School District, said they want the community to know how much they care.

"It's really important that all of our families within our community know that Inglewood Unified School District cares," Torres said. "And our students matter, our families matter."

"When our families are going into the stores the produce is gone," Goolsby said. "And for a lot of our families, even on top of that they might not be able to afford it anyway because prices are pretty high right now. So being able to get fresh fruits and vegetables from our local farmers it is a treat."

This fresh produce giveaway was a community effort. Principal Goolsby said about 30 volunteers showed up to make it happen and they're hoping they can do it at least once a week.

"When things are going wrong in our world right now this is a time of uncertainty," Goolsby said. "And for our community to come out, no matter what the crisis, is to show that we're here to support. We want to make sure that you have what you need at home."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodfoodmore in commonin the communitylocalishstudentscovid 19
IN THE COMMUNITY
California mariachi school teaches online during COVID-19 pandemic
Ex-gang member creates nonprofit to help homeless in Los Angeles
Snoop Dogg gives away free turkey for Thanksgiving
California cheerleader with Down syndrome thriving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News