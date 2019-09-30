Manhattan Cooking School Provides Sanctuary for Struggling Kids

NEW YORK CITY -- The love of food is bringing struggling cooks and kids together at a cooking school in Manhattan.

"It was difficult for me to be around people," said cooking student Jonathan Colon, who suffers from anxiety and paranoia.

"Couldn't go to the store, couldn't do anything by myself."

Colon found the courage to face his fears 18 months ago and enrolled in Fedcap's morning cooking class.

Fedcap Cooking School's Chef Lex Aquino said he has students who come in dealing with disorders like anxiety and severe depression.

Colon said his love for cooking makes him feel much better being there.

"I love cooking," Colon said. "I can lose myself in it. I feel so much better being here."

After spending the morning cooking, Colon spends his afternoons working as a dishwasher at the school in Midtown.

"We get to give them employment that is dynamic, that they can skin their teeth into," Aquino said. "They can discover themselves newly, that they can be developed and be self-expressed."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citybuzzworthylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab
Millions worth of marijuana products found during traffic stop in Kern Co.
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Show More
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
More TOP STORIES News