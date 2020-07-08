Music teacher performs for empowerment and compassion

He's endearingly known as Mister John, and his mission is showing students, young and old, the power of compassion and connection.Through music, dance, and play, he is celebrating all of the things that make us different, while reminding us that underneath it all we're all human.Due to the pandemic, Mister John has taken classes virtually, but he's also launched a brand new show to bring all of those good feels and lessons right to your home. His classes start at birth and it's okay to talk about your feelings. #BeLocalish