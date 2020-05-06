This artist is making and donating art to raise money for COVID relief

By Amanda Brady
SeekOneArt is known for his street art and he's using his talents to give back to the community.


He's running a limited edition "Rose for Relief" print through the end of April and he recently donated 100 percent of the proceeds to the PHL Covid-19 Fund which supports people and businesses affected in Philadelphia.


SeekOne got his start on the streets as a graffiti artist, he took his talents to canvas and his work has taken off and caught the eyes of celebrities such as NBA stars Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moorestownfyi phillymore in commonbe localish philadelphiabe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Central California coronavirus cases
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fire damages attic of 100-year-old Visalia home
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
PPE secured for businesses as CA preps for partial reopening
Downtown Fresno church making preparations to reopen its doors
More TOP STORIES News