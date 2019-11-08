New Jersey man grows massive, world record cornstalk thanks to a squirrel

Matt Jacovelli, 80, loves feeding animals in his Deptford Township, New Jersey backyard. Every day, he spreads kernels of corn and watches from his porch as critters feast.

Given all the kernels, he's pretty used to pulling weeds, but one kept growing - and it was something of a mystery.


"I'm not a farmer. It's just this freak accident here is giving us a lot of attention," said Jacovelli.

What he thinks happened is a squirrel took one of the kernels from his yard and buried it in his garden.

"We joked around and said, 'OK, let's let it grow,'" said Jacovelli.

After a while, he started to notice something unusual. There were several cobs growing from the same stalk.


"We started counting them and I think we got to 20. I said this is unbelievable! We may have this record," Jacovelli said.

To be exact, there are 29 cobs of corn on the single stalk. It's now the Guinness World Record.

"A normal cornstalk has one ear," explains agricultural expert Michelle Infante-Casella from Rutgers University. She certified the world record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deptford townshipworld recordlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drugs are to blame for deadly Fresno crash that claimed two lives
Woman wrecks car to get Popeye's chicken sandwich
4 adults, 5 kids displaced after mobile home fire in Fresno County
5 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 3 hours
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
14-year-old girl in custody after man found dead, tied to bed inside home
'Sleepwalking defense' fails for man on trial for wife's murder
Show More
1,600 customers without power in Kings County after car crashes into pole
Blue Man Group concert disrupted after water pipe bursts at Saroyan Theatre
Authorities searching for car burglary suspect in northwest Fresno
Windows smashed at northwest Fresno CVS Pharmacy
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
More TOP STORIES News