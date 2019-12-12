Pumpecapple Pie Cake: A dessert so big you need a machete to slice it

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the Pumpecapple Pie Cake!

Three Brothers Bakery in Houston created this turducken of desserts, weighing in at 24 pounds and standing tall at 11 inches.

It is so big that you need a machete to slice it.

The multi-layer treat includes three layers of pumpkin, pecan and apple pie all baked into three layers of cake and topped with cream cheese icing.

If you want to order one, you better do it in advance. The bakery needs five days minimum notice to whip one up for you!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonholidayhoustonpiefooddessertscake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
2 injured in shooting at Tulare County home
More than a dozen displaced after apartment fire in Hanford
Driver runs red light, causes crash while running from police
Masked burglars caught on camera hitting Fresno store, leaving clues
What was behind the Valley's dangerously polluted air on Tuesday?
Bakersfield man arrested for allegedly forcing girlfriend's miscarriage
Show More
Mother says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room was hacked
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
How you can protect yourself from the Valley's polluted air
NYC college student stabbed to death during mugging in park
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area
More TOP STORIES News