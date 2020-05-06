Portraits on the porch is bringing families joy during COVID-19

When the quarantine in Pennsylvania went into place, Susan Beard knew she had to get creative to keep her business running.So she longtime photographer started 'Portraits on the Porch'.It's a way to bring families together in this unprecedented time and get a beautiful family photo. A long lens is used, so the photos are taken at a social distance.There's no better time to get your family portraits done than when you're all stuck in the house together. #BeLocalish