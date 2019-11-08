Best friend entrepreneurs start their own children empowerment network

They may only be 13 years old, but best friends Saniya-Symone Scott and Kamryn Johnson already run their own companies!

Both girls give back to the community through their apparel and jewelry brands, Kam Kouture and Symone's Stones.

They were each recently awarded mayoral proclamations from the City of Houston. Now, they've created a children's empowerment network to inspire other kids to become leaders and entrepreneurs, too!
