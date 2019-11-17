This is the World's Craziest Grilled Cheese

What do chicken tenders, French fries, bacon, and tater tots have in common? They all taste great inside a GIGANTIC grilled cheese!

Cheesie's Pub & Grub in Chicago offers a supersized, stuffed grilled cheese. Do you think you can take it on?

"We specialize in amazing grilled cheese sandwiches. We've got all different versions of grilled cheese," said Owner Chris Johnston.

Johnston said he was a picky eater as a child.

"What I was all about was putting all sorts of foods I liked growing up inside of grilled cheese sandwiches," he said. "We just try to get the ingredients that the average person is going to love, no matter what."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senior citizen missing since failing driver's test at Reedley DMV Thursday
Party crashers prompt shooting, man critically injured
Arsonist firebombs Gustine police car
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Truck flips on Highway 99, creates HAZMAT scare
6 charged in high school football game shooting, child in critical condition
New transcripts in impeachment inquiry reveal more about block of Ukraine aid
Show More
Charges filed against man accused of attacking Clovis grandfather
Last remaining survivor of the Hindenburg disaster dies at 90
21-year-old injured in downtown Fresno shooting
Madera man arrested in stolen truck with switched license plates
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
More TOP STORIES News