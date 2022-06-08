Sports

Former coach involved in deadly DUI crash lands job at Fresno County school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who drove drunk and killed a young child has been hired to coach girls basketball in Fresno County.

Immanuel Schools in Reedley announced the hire of Loren LeBeau Tuesday.

LeBeau was a coach at Fresno State, Fresno City College, and several other schools before being involved in a deadly DUI crash.

Back in 2012, he was arrested for hitting and killing 7-year-old Donovan Maldonado on Shepherd Avenue in northeast Fresno.

LeBeau pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter and hit and run charges.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison but was released in 2020 after seven years.

LeBeau released a statement after being hired.

He said in part, "I am humbled that Immanuel has afforded and trusted me with an opportunity to serve our youth after such a devastating and tragic accident. That experience had an immense impact on my life. I have grown in my relationship with Jesus and have a deeper understanding of His grace, forgiveness, and redemption."
