LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley couple welcomed their little one at a fire station after not being able to make it to the hospital in time.

Firefighters helped deliver this sweet baby boy.

CAL FIRE says the parents were driving to the hospital from Los Banos around 6:30 am Thursday but changed plans when mom started having contractions.

The couple stopped at the Pacheco station in Hollister for help.

The healthy baby boy was welcomed into the world a short time later at 7:04 am.