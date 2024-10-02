37-year-old Marcy Robison died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on Highway 152. She leaves behind a young son named Kobe.

Community trying to help son of Clovis Unified employee killed in crash win $25K

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District is rallying together after one of its teachers was killed in a Merced County crash last week.

37-year-old Marcy Robison died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on Highway 152 just east of Arroya Avenue on Friday.

She was a resource specialist at bud rank elementary school.

The school district says Robinson gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year.

She had entered little Kobe into the baby of the year competition held by the magazine Good Housekeeping.

The district is now asking the community to continue to vote for baby Kobe in honor of his late mother.

The winner will be featured in the magazine and will receive $25,000.

Voting for this round closes at 7 pm on October 3rd.

