Progress continues on new headquarters for Los Banos Police Department

While all the recent rain has slowed construction, the department says work on the roof and interior framing is nearly complete.

The $27 million project has been in the works since 2018 and was funded by the 2004 Measure P half-cent sales tax.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Los Banos Police Department provided an update on the construction of its new headquarters.

The state-of-the-art building is located on G Street near Mercey Springs Road in Los Banos.

While all the recent rain has slowed construction, the department says work on the roof and interior framing is nearly complete.

They anticipate hosting a grand opening this November.

The $27 million project has been in the works since 2018 and was funded by the 2004 Measure P half-cent sales tax.

In the coming months, the Los Banos Police Department also plans to begin recruiting new officers.