Plane crashes in Los Banos as pilot prevents tragedy, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Plane crashes in Los Banos as pilot prevents tragedy, deputies say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in Los Banos Friday night.

Investigators say the pilot's experience may have prevented a tragedy.

The emergency landing happened just after 7 pm near the intersection of Pioneer Road and Center Avenue.

The single-engine Cessna lost power while in the air, and the pilot managed to land it near an orchard while avoiding homes in the area.

The crash knocked the plane's wheels off and damaged its wings, but the man flying the aircraft didn't suffer any injuries, and no one else was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los banosplane crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News