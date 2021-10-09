Plane crashes in Los Banos as pilot prevents tragedy, deputies say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in Los Banos Friday night.Investigators say the pilot's experience may have prevented a tragedy.The emergency landing happened just after 7 pm near the intersection of Pioneer Road and Center Avenue.The single-engine Cessna lost power while in the air, and the pilot managed to land it near an orchard while avoiding homes in the area.The crash knocked the plane's wheels off and damaged its wings, but the man flying the aircraft didn't suffer any injuries, and no one else was hurt.