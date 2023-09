Police are searching for the gunman after a man was shot outside his home.

Los Banos Police searching for gunman who shot at man outside his home

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman after a man was shot outside his home.

Los Banos Police responded to a shots fired call near Santa Barbara and Santa Ana streets just before 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to the Los Banos Memorial Hospital.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department.