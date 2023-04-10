18-year-old gifted winning $1M CA lottery ticket for his birthday

They say it's the thought that counts when it comes to giving gifts, and one 18-year-old has a million reasons to smile.

In northern California, Kaleb Heng won $1 million on a California Lottery scratcher that his grandmother bought for him for his 18th birthday.

He told the California Lottery he wants to use the money for college and invest in his future.

The lucky ticket was bought at a market near Modesto, California.