San Francisco Louis Vuitton store emptied in massive smash-and-grab robbery; video shows chaos

By Ryan Curry
SAN FRANCISCO -- Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.

Social media video shows some of the chaos that has unfolded there on Friday night - smashed store windows, police and people running in the street.

The store in Union Square looked completely empty, apparently ransacked by robbers.

Police say around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of possible looting and vandalism to retail establishments in the Union Square Area.

SFPD did not specifically name the Louis Vuitton store, although it is clearly seen in the videos obtained by KFSN's sister station KGO.

"Officers arrived on scene to a retail store in Union Square where they observed several suspects involved in criminal acts. Officers have arrested multiple suspects," police said in a written statement.

They say they the Louis Vuitton store may not be the only one that was hit. Officers are "continuing to respond to other retail establishments, where reports of vandalism are occurring."

This comes as San Francisco is dealing with an uptick in organized retail theft across the city, causing several stores to permanently close.

