New liquidation business opens in Clovis

The store buys surplus items from big retailers and then sells them to the public at discounted prices of as much as 95 percent.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new business opened in Clovis on Friday, and owners say it can help you stretch those dollars during these times of high inflation.

There was quite a line out the door at "Lucky Day Liquidation" on Shaw and Peach avenues.

The store buys surplus items from big retailers and then sells them to the public at discounted prices of as much as 95 percent.

You can find everything from clothes and blankets to toys and luggage.

"This Lucky Day Liquidation, we hope, is going to bring a lot of relief in terms of pricing to customers in this inflation economy we have," says CEO Imad Dahdoul. "It's red hot. Prices are skyrocking. We're bringing them down with these values and these deals".

This is the first Lucky Day Liquidation in the Fresno-Clovis area.