Lunar rainbows formed in the waterfalls at Yosemite National Park during the full moon over the weekend.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've spent any time visiting Yosemite National Park, you know just how beautiful it can be.

This past weekend, a photographer captured this stunning video of lunar rainbows forming in the waterfalls during the full moon.

Lunar rainbows are caused when the moonlight refracts through water droplets in the air.

A combination of real-time video and timelapse shots captured the trailing stars on a full moon night.