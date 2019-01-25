Lyft driver rescues 2-year-old wandering in freezing temperatures

WORCESTER, Massachusetts --
A 2-year-old is back home safe in Massachusetts after wandering out of her home in 15 degree weather.

A Lyft driver spotted her in a parking lot around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

"She was barefoot, had no jacket, coat, nothing. The only thing she had on for protection was sweat pants and a T-shirt. And so I picked her up, wrapped her in my jacket the best I could," Lyft driver Ashton Mazek said.

The girl's feet were covered in sand and ice. Police say she wandered out the home while her grandmother slept.

"There's just like sand and ice just encrusted on her feet. No shoes, no socks. So we got her in and we tried to get all the ice off her that we could. And then we wrapped her in a towel and a blanket," Mazek's mother said.

The toddler was checked out at a hospital, and is doing okay.
