Macaulay Culkin honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- From "Home Alone" to the Walk of Fame.

Now 43, Culkin rose to pop culture fame with his starring turn as young Kevin McCallister in 1990's "Home Alone" and its sequel. He continued to act in lower-profile roles over the years and in 2021 starred in the 10th season of the "American Horror Story" series.

Catherine O'Hara, who played his mother in "Home Alone," appeared at Friday's ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, paying tribute to her big screen son.

"Thank you for including me, your fake Mom, who left you 'Home Alone' not once, but twice," joked O'Hara. "I am so proud."

Culkin thanked his longtime representatives and professionals who have helped guide him through his career since he was a child. Actress Natasha Lyonne also spoke on behalf of Culkin. When he took to the microphone, Culkin gave a personal shout out to his partner, actress Brenda Song.

"You're the best person I've ever known," said Culkin. "You've given me purpose, family. After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."

And in true "Home Alone" fashion, the actor ended his speech reciting an iconic line from the film - "Merry Christmas, you filth animals."

Culkin's star is the 2,765th on the famous tourist attraction.