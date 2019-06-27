MacKenzie Lueck case: Utah police serve search warrant in connection with missing SoCal student

By ABC7.com staff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Salt Lake City police detectives are serving a search warrant on a home Wednesday night in connection with missing Southern California college student MacKenzie Lueck.

The 23-year-old from El Segundo, California, has been missing for more than a week since she flew back to school in Utah.

Salt Lake police served a search warrant on a home in the Rose Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

"After developing leads in the McKenzie Lueck missing person case, we have served a search warrant on a home in Rose Park," said assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt. "Obviously we are treating this with a high degree of care and caution as it is an open case."

Salt Lake City assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt discusses a search warrant being served in connection with missing SoCal student MacKenzie Lueck.



Doubt declined to release details about the person who lives at the home and their possible connection to Lueck's disappearance. He said detectives expected to continue searching the home throughout the night.



The University of Utah student flew back to Southern California earlier this month for her grandmother's funeral. When she returned to Salt Lake City on Monday, June 17, she texted her mother to say she had landed safely.

New photos show last time missing SoCal student seen in public

Since that text, she hasn't been heard from.

Police say she took a Lyft from the airport, but did not go home, instead meeting someone at a park in North Salt Lake.





Her phone has been off since then and she's missed her exams. Her friends and family have not heard from her. She was also supposed to return to Southern California last weekend for a wedding.

Investigators say the Lyft driver provided other rides immediately after dropping her off. The driver and the company are cooperating with the investigation.
