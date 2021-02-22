Technology

Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware

(CNN) -- Nearly 30,000 Macs world-wide have been infected with mysterious malware, according to researchers at security firm Red Canary.

The malware, which the company calls Silver Sparrow, does not "exhibit the behaviors that we've come to expect from the usual adware that so often targets macOS systems," Tony Lambert, an intelligence analyst at Red Canary wrote.

It's not clear what the malware's goal is. Silver Sparrow includes a self-destruct mechanism that appears to have not been used, researchers said. It's also unclear what would trigger that function.

Notably, Silver Sparrow contains code that runs natively on Apple's in-house M1 chip that was released in November, making only the second known malware to do so, according to the news site Ars Technica.

"Though we haven't observed Silver Sparrow delivering additional malicious payloads yet, its forward-looking M1 chip compatibility, global reach, relatively high infection rate, and operational maturity suggest Silver Sparrow is a reasonably serious threat," researchers wrote.

Silver Sparrow infected Macs in 153 countries as of February 17, with higher concentrations reported in the US, UK, Canada, France and Germany, according to data from Malwarebytes, a website that blocks ransomware attacks.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycomputersmacbook airlaptops
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More Valley schools to bring students back to campus this week
Man shot in the stomach near Visalia elementary school
Multiple people hospitalized after multi-car crash in central Fresno
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on CA's vaccination efforts
Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses
Clovis soccer team stranded in TX winter storms returns to Central CA
Calif. COVID-19 cases down because of several factors
Show More
32-year-old man shoots and kills dad at Woodlake home, sheriff's office says
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Central Fresno, police say
Woman hit and killed by train in Merced, police say
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
Investors, muralist working to revitalize Fresno Chinatown
More TOP STORIES News