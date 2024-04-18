Mad Duck opens new location in northeast Fresno

As part of its soft opening, the restaurant also raised nearly $4,000 to be donated to the Special Olympics.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local brew pub is now operating in northeast Fresno.

It's now the 4th location for the popular restaurant and brewery, with two others in Fresno and one in Clovis.

On Instagram, Mad Duck thanked the community for all the support and encouragement.

As part of its soft opening, the restaurant also raised nearly $4,000 to be donated to the Special Olympics.