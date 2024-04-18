Mad Duck opens new location in northeast Fresno

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, April 18, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local brew pub is now operating in northeast Fresno.

Mad Duck's new Copper and Maple establishment has been in the works for years.

It's now the 4th location for the popular restaurant and brewery, with two others in Fresno and one in Clovis.

On Instagram, Mad Duck thanked the community for all the support and encouragement.

As part of its soft opening, the restaurant also raised nearly $4,000 to be donated to the Special Olympics.

