Society

Fewer than 8% of US statues are of women. Hulu is launching a campaign to help balance this ratio

EMBED <>More Videos

Hulu commissions monuments of historic women

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- The United States has 4,799 public statues honoring men. Only 384 represent women, 8% of the country's total.

Because of this tremendous disparity, Hulu has commissioned three monuments representing the contributions of historic female figures.

Hulu's "Made by Her: Monuments" campaign is partnering with Brooklyn-based visual artist Saya Woolfalk, who will design these monuments and bring them to life in three American cities: civil human rights leader Coretta Scott King in Atlanta, conservationist Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Miami and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Los Angeles.

"Despite the tremendous contributions that women have made throughout U.S. history, they are still widely underrepresented in public monuments throughout the country," said Kelly Campbell, the president of Hulu. "Now more than ever, it is crucial to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of women and other underrepresented groups and Hulu is proud to play a meaningful role in doing so."

EMBED More News Videos

Only 8% of statues in the U.S. honor women. Because of this tremendous disparity, Hulu is commissioning monuments of Coretta Scott King in Atlanta, Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Miami and Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Los Angeles.



The Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Coretta Scott King monuments will be unveiled this summer, and the public will see Ruth Bader Ginsburg's in early 2022. Hulu is donating them to each city's permanent public art collection.

The Coretta Scott King monument, located at the King Center, will feature a hand-crafted sculpture of microphones on a mosaic tile plinth, representing the power of voice. Within the oak hammock of Miami's Peacock Park, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas monument will honor her memory with a place for visitors to sit and enjoy the beauty of nature.

The monument inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be located at the Van Nuys Civic Center, a space strategically close to the courthouse and public library.

Learn more about "Made by Her: Monuments" at madebyher.hulu.com.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiacaliforniafloridaarthuluhistoryu.s. & worldotrcwomen
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News