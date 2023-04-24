Madeline Evans and family taking flight to their next adventure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Meteorologist Madeline Evans is leaving Central California as her Navy family moves to their next assignment.

She shared this message on AM Live this Monday:

Around four years ago, the Navy sent my husband and me to California, and we had no clue what those next few years would have in store for us.



These last four years in the Central Valley hold so many incredible memories for us.



We got married, my husband became a fighter pilot, we bought our first home together in Hanford, got a giant fluffy dog, traveled up and down California, and I got to continue my dream here at ABC30.



But it has been almost four years, and this Navy family has to move on to our next adventure, so this is my last week at ABC30.



Friday will be my official last day.



We'll have much more on Friday, but for now, I just want to say thank you to this community for all the love and support you have shown not only to me but my family.

All of us at ABC30 are sad to see Madeline leave Central California, but we are so excited to see what comes next for her and her family.