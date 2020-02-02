Madera County officials searching for man who stole antique water pump

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County Officials are searching for Robert Hagen.They believe he is the suspect who stole an antique water pump from the Coarsegold Historical Museum.Authorities say surveillance video shows Hagen walking on the museum's property and, at one point, touching the pump.The pump was recovered after Hagen sold it to an antique dealer in Coarsegold.The store bought the pump but called authorities when they heard it was stolen.The museum is set to retrieve the pump sometime next week.