Madera Community Hospital to close Friday, labor and delivery stop immediately

Madera Community Hospital is set to file for bankruptcy and close in early January, sources and employees confirmed to Action News.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital has moved up its closing date from early January to just before New Year's eve.

The hospital is now set to close its emergency department at midnight on Friday, December 30.

All labor and delivery services at Madera Community Hospital have been put to a stop as of Wednesday.

The hospital was set to file for bankruptcy at the beginning of the new year.

Some services including surgery, outpatient radiology and the lab will close on the original closing date, January 3.

All rural health clinics will close on January 10.

Madera Community provides emergency services to about 150,000 people, many living in rural communities. Those people will now have to travel further to other hospitals in areas like Fresno.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.