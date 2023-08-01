Supervisors to vote on funding for Madera Community Hospital with hopes of reopening

The Madera County Board of Supervisors will vote on funding for Madera Community Hospital Tuesday morning.

The hospital closed its doors in December 2022 due to financial issues and filed for bankruptcy in March.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Board of Supervisors will vote on funding for Madera Community Hospital Tuesday morning.

The hospital closed its doors in December 2022 due to financial issues and filed for bankruptcy in March.

Adventist Health issued a non-binding letter of intent last week, saying it will agree to manage the hospital if money can be secured to reopen the facility.

As part of that agreement, Madera Community has applied for assistance from California's Distressed Hospital Program.

RELATED: Madera Community Hospital closer to reopening as Adventist Health agrees to manage facility

It's hoping to secure an $80 million loan from the state program, which would be paid back over six years at 0 percent interest.

In the meantime, Madera County is considering giving the hospital $500,000 for the month of August.

The board of supervisors will meet to discuss the funding at 10 am.