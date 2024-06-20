Madera Community Hospital making improvements, moves one step closer to reopening

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital is one step closer to reopening after shutting its doors in January 2023.

The Hospital received the first installment of its $57 million dollar loan through the state's Distressed Hospital Loan Program.

For this first initial amount, the hospital received $15 million dollars on Tuesday.

"We think the community will be really pleased with the condition of their facility when it's time to reopen," said Matthew Beehler, the Chief Strategy Officer with American Advanced Management.

Back in April, the state approved American Advanced Management's request to take over the hospital and a $57 million dollar no-interest loan to help the facility reopen.

On Tuesday, the hospital got its first installment.

"It just helps facilitate that work to happen faster," said Beehler. "It helps facilitate being able to get those employees hired and onboarded faster."

Beehler explained the money will be used to help with the hospital's operational costs during its reopening.

"An example is the nurse call system in the hospital," said Beehler. "It turned back on, and it functioned. But it's at it's at end of life."

A fresh start comes with a fresh look. New paint is now covering the building. The inside will be getting improvements, from flooring to lighting. There are also plans to repave the parking lot.

The money is also being used to upgrade equipment.

"Modernizing the facility as well as going through preventative maintenance and equipment checks on all of the equipment in the hospital," said Beehler. "Making sure that everything is calibrated."

Across from the Madera Community Hospital is Dr. Mohammad Ashraf's private practice.

He's been serving Madera County for 43 years. From outside his office window, he can see all the work being done.

"The main thing is, we need doctors," said Dr. Ashraf. "If we don't have doctors, we cannot have a hospital."

Dr. Ashraf said many of his patients went to Madera Community Hospital. But after the hospital closed, his patients sought care elsewhere.

"I've lost many patients," said Dr. Ashraf. "I have patients who died traveling from here to Fresno. I have patients who go to a hospital, and they don't see me. They see somebody else and it's not easy for them."

Dr. Ashraf is looking forward to seeing healthcare workers return and serve the community.

But he's also glad that Madera County will have its hospital once again.

Madera Community Hospital is looking to start its hiring and staff orientation process in the next few weeks.

The hospital hopes to open its doors by September or October this year.

