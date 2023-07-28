Madera Community Hospital closer to reopening as Adventist Health agrees to manage facility

Adventist Health is set to manage Madera Community Hospital following the approval of a non-binding Letter of Intent.

Adventist Health has said that Madera Community Hospital will need to secure financial resources to reopen.

Madera Community Hospital closed its doors in December 2022 due to financial issues.

The faith-based hospital operator also worked with Tulare Regional Medical Center to reopen its doors. Adventist helped the hospital secure a $10 million loan that was used to pay off debts needed to reopen the hospital. The loan is being repaid by the Tulare Local Healthcare District, which is funded by local taxpayers.

The hospital has applied for assistance from California's Distressed Hospital Loan Program.

Thursday evening, ABC30 reported that the Madera County Board of Supervisors plans to vote on giving the hospital $500,000, in hopes of keeping alive the chance of reopening the hospital. One supervisor said this money would only pay for building maintenance, such as keeping the air flowing and the boilers on if the facility opened again, but there is still more work to be done.

In the months before it's closure, Madera attempted to reach a deal with another faith-based hospital operator, Trinity Health, which owns Fresno's St. Agnes Hospital. The deal collapsed, with Trinity Health blaming conditions imposed by Attorney General Rob Bonta.

From hospitals to clinics, Adventist Health owns hundreds of health facilities throughout the West Coast.