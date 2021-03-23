Coronavirus

UK coronavirus variant confirmed in Madera County, health officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County health officials have confirmed one case of the U.K. coronavirus variant within the county.

The department of public health said Tuesday they were informed by the state of one person who tested positive for the U.K. coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7.

B.1.1.7 is one of the so-called "variants of concern" and was found to be 40 to 80 percent more transmissible. It was first detected in the United Kingdom where it spread quickly and caused a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"While cases are decreasing in Madera County, the discovery of this variant is concerning," Dr. Simon Paul, Madera County Public Health Officer, said in a press release.



Health officials are warning residents to continue practicing health and safety protocols, including wearing face masks and social distancing.

Dr. Paul also encouraged people who were eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, three cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant were also discovered in Fresno County.

RELATED: 3 people infected with U.K. coronavirus variant in Fresno County
EMBED More News Videos

Health officials say they have discovered the first known cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant in Fresno County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmadera countycoronavirus californiacovid 19 variantcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Regal Cinemas, 2nd largest chain in US, to reopen in April
U.S. questions AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine trial data
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death in Fresno, suspect in custody
Family of murdered street vendor speaks out
Rare gray wolf moves farther south into Central CA
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Group of men try to rob driver in southeast Fresno
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Flames destroy donated food at central Fresno church
Show More
Motorcyclist killed after crash in central Fresno, police say
Kaweah Delta Medical Center expands visiting hours
When am I getting my stimulus check? Next batch ramps up
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
ACLU files lawsuit against Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office
More TOP STORIES News