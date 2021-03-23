UK coronavirus variant confirmed in Madera County, health officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10434208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Health officials say they have discovered the first known cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant in Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County health officials have confirmed one case of the U.K. coronavirus variant within the county.The department of public health said Tuesday they were informed by the state of one person who tested positive for the U.K. coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7.B.1.1.7 is one of the so-called "variants of concern" and was found to be 40 to 80 percent more transmissible. It was first detected in the United Kingdom where it spread quickly and caused a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the country."While cases are decreasing in Madera County, the discovery of this variant is concerning," Dr. Simon Paul, Madera County Public Health Officer, said in a press release.Health officials are warning residents to continue practicing health and safety protocols, including wearing face masks and social distancing.Dr. Paul also encouraged people who were eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.Last week, three cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant were also discovered in Fresno County.