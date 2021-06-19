15-year-old Fresno boy drowns in Millerton Lake

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old boy from Fresno is dead after being pulled from the water by authorities at Millerton Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say it happened shortly before 1 pm on the Madera County side of the lake.

Armando Juarez's stepfather called for help and said the 15-year-old went out in the water but hadn't been seen for quite some time.

The teen was located about an hour later by a state park lifeguard.

CPR was performed and Armando was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



NOTE: An earlier version of this story said Armando's age was 13. The Madera County Sheriff's Office later said his age was 15.
