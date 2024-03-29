Memorial held for 7 farmworkers killed in Madera County crash

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people gathered on Thursday in Madera to honor the seven farmworkers killed in a tragic crash last month.

Candles glowed in front of photos of the men being remembered tonight at Madera Court House Park.

The American Friends Service Committee organized the gathering.

Organizers say many valley residents with family ties to the farm-working community felt the heartbreak of the seven lives cut short.

"Each of them had dreams - hopes. they are human beings with families with hopes. who came here in search of a better life... of better opportunities," said Minerva Mendoza, program coordinator for the American Friends Service Committee.

Family members of the victims addressed everyone to thank them for the ongoing support.