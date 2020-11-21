1 dead after RV fire in Madera County spreads to shed and multiple cars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a person died during a structure fire in Madera County.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 10 am Saturday near Road 30 1/2 and Ave 11.

CAL FIRE MMU says an RV was fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a shed and multiple cars.

A body was found inside the RV and investigators believe it is an adult. The person's identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities say they do not believe foul play was involved but are still investigating.

The fire has since been controlled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countydeadly firefire death
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News