1 dead after RV fire in Madera County spreads to shed and multiple cars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a person died during a structure fire in Madera County.The Madera County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 10 am Saturday near Road 30 1/2 and Ave 11.CAL FIRE MMU says an RV was fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a shed and multiple cars.A body was found inside the RV and investigators believe it is an adult. The person's identity has not been released at this time.Authorities say they do not believe foul play was involved but are still investigating.The fire has since been controlled.