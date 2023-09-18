WATCH LIVE

Stretch of Highway 41 in Madera County to be closed overnight this week

Monday, September 18, 2023 1:11PM
A stretch of Highway 41 in Madera County will be closed to drivers during the overnight hours this week so crews can repave the road.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stretch of Highway 41 in Madera County will be closed to drivers during the overnight hours this week so crews can repave the road.

Work between Avenue 15 and Highway 145 began Sunday night and continued into the overnight hours early Monday morning.

It's expected to continue all week through Friday morning.

The project will take place from 8 pm until 6 am the following morning.

Flashing red traffic lights are in place to alert drivers to the lane closures.

Drivers should expect delays when traveling through the area at this time.

