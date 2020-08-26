Internet service down for several Madera County school districts, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An internet outage has disrupted distance learning for several school districts in Madera County, a spokesperson with the Office for Madera County Superintendent of Schools confirmed to Action News on Wednesday morning.Officials say a fiber line was damaged, causing internet service to become lost for some students. It's unclear how the line was damaged, the spokesperson said.Madera Unified, Raymond Unified, Coarsegold Unified, Yosemite Unified, Golden Valley Unified, and some parts of Fresno were impacted by the outage.A parent whose child attends the Golden Valley Unified School District said they received an email around 8:20 a.m. regarding the outage.Internet service is still intact at Chowchilla's high school and elementary schools, as well as the Chawanakee Unified School District.There was no estimated time for when the outage would be restored.