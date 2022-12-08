Deputies identify two killed in apparent murder-suicide in Madera County

An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside of a home on Tuesday, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people who died in Tuesday's apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies say 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds were married for 10 years before their deaths.

Their bodies were found in a home on Avenue 12 near Road 33 1/2.

According to officials, Monty Bounds was arrested by Madera County Deputies on Oct. 30, 2022, for domestic violence.

Monty was again arrested the following day for allegedly violating a protective order.

Deputies then applied for and were granted a non-release order and bail enhancement motion. Monty was then released from custody by a Madera Superior Court Judge on Nov. 4, 2022.

At the time of the incident, investigators say he was under a no-contact Criminal Protective Order where he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.