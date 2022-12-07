2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Madera County home, deputies say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside of a home on Tuesday, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:25 pm, deputies were called to the home on Avenue 12 near Road 33 for a welfare check.

They found a man and a woman dead inside the house.

The motive is unknown, but officials say the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

"At this point, we are still trying to determine the history of the persons involved, as well as the residence," said Sheriff Tyson Pogue. "It's still too early in the investigation to discuss that."

Authorities have not yet specified the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Investigators are at the home as they continue to search for evidence.

The property is currently listed for sale for $3.5 million. The house is surrounded by an almond orchard, which includes nearly 70 acres of land.

