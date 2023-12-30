Deputies help family with terminally ill 4-year-old in Madera County

Despite the hardship, the Renterias feel lucky for the unexpected blessing and for a community that feels like family.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley family is feeling grateful tonight after a traffic stop turned into an unexpected blessing.

Cart after cart full of groceries, diapers and other household necessities were bagged up and delivered to one grateful and surprised Madera family Friday morning.

But this happy moment started quite differently.

Last week the Renterias were upset and confused when they thought they were being pulled over for a traffic violation.

"We were on our way to the cemetery to take my mother in law some flowers when I told my husband, 'I think there are lights behind me.' He said 'No way.' I was going 29 miles an hour. I thought, 'Maybe I'm going too slow?'" recalled Melissa Renteria.

The ticket turned out to be a $100, Christmas miracle, part of the Madera County Sheriff's Office Random Acts of Kindness campaign.

"I broke down crying because for many $100 isn't much but for us its a lot for gas, so we were very, very gratfeul and thankful," said Renteria.

The deputy found out the family was on their twice-daily nap drive, the only way that 4-year-old Juliana was able to calm down and fall asleep.

"Every day for the last 2 and half years we drive one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. We apologize to everyone on the streets, we are really slow but its because we have all our children. My husband drives them all, for a nap drive so that she sleeps," explained Renteria.

At 21 months old, doctors at Valley Chidren's Hospital diagnosed little Juliana with Rett syndrome.

The neurological disease has no cure.

Juliana can no longer walk, talk or feed herself.

"It hit us like a bag of stones, we didn't know that our whole life was going to change drastically. My husband now stays home. She is in diapers, she stopped walking this year in July," Renteria said.

The deputy was so moved by their story that he rallied the troops, including one local business who sponsored Friday's shopping trip.

"That's what its all about, especially during the holiday season its a time of year when we all are reminded of the importance of doing these kids of things," said Jim Maxwell of AGRILAND.

"To be able to come out here today and be able to bring a little bit of sunshine and what has been a dark point in their lives its just an amazing experience; very emotional, and we're so lucky to be here," added Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Despite the hardship, the Renterias feel lucky for the unexpected blessing and for a community that feels like family.

"Its our life and we are embracing it. We know that god is good and the cure is coming, I just feel it," said Renteria.